Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse criticized criticized for telling students China is to blame for covid-19

WorldNews Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse criticized criticized for telling students China is to blame for covid-194 minutes ago FREMONT, Neb. — U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse’s attempt at humor during a speech at a Nebraska high school’s online commencement — which included jokes about students’ fitness and psychologists and also blamed China for the coronavirus outbreak — drew strong criticism. The Republican senator’s speech on Saturday was panned by a Fremont High School board member and his Democratic opponent in the November election. Sasse’s spokesman, James Wegmann, told the Omaha World-Herald Sunday the senator was joking during the graduation speech. Sasse said...
Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Published
News video: Sen. Sasse faces criticism for commencement speech comments

Sen. Sasse faces criticism for commencement speech comments 01:39

 Sen. Sasse faces criticism for commencement speech comments

