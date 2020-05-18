Stocks rebound as positive Moderna vaccine trial boosts optimism for economic recovery
Monday, 18 May 2020 () Stocks bounced back Monday on optimism the U.S. economy may start to recover from the coronavirus pandemic after drugmaker Moderna released promising early results for a vaccine.
Business Insider reports that a coronavirus vaccine my not be ready until the end of 2021, according to Roche, the world's second-largest pharmaceutical company.
He explained "According to the most likely scenario, we will not have a vaccination before the end of next year."
Instead, Severin...