Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NYC building virus testing capacity with more than 150 sites

Seattle Times Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is ramping up its ability to test for the coronavirus, with testing available at more than 150 sites citywide and test kits made in the city now in use at city-run health clinics, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. The partnership between the Albert Einstein College of Medicine […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Wuhan locals fear virus testing could rekindle disease

Wuhan locals fear virus testing could rekindle disease 01:27

 As Wuhan, the Chinese city where the COVID-19 pandemic began, revs up a massive testing campaign, some residents crowding the test centres expressed concern on Saturday that the very act of getting tested could expose them to the coronavirus. Olivia Chan reports.

Related videos from verified sources

NYC Working On Social Distancing Beach Guidelines [Video]

NYC Working On Social Distancing Beach Guidelines

The City Council hopes to have rules in place soon to make the beach-going experience during the pandemic more enjoyable. CBS2's Cory James reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:56Published
Kansas City Zoo temporarily closing indoor animal exhibits [Video]

Kansas City Zoo temporarily closing indoor animal exhibits

Kansas City Zoo temporarily closing indoor animal exhibits

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:20Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HealthPolicyBot

Health Policy Bot RT @erikgullberg: "On March 11, he told New Yorkers they only needed to worry if they were among the vulnerable population, the aged…" http… 42 minutes ago

erikgullberg

Erik Gullberg "On March 11, he told New Yorkers they only needed to worry if they were among the vulnerable population, the aged…… https://t.co/DmrCg8ntVC 1 hour ago

Kiblor

George Kiblor RT @mithisa_motho: @DrZweliMkhize The 6083 recoveries; How did they recover? What did they take? Why not spend money building capacity on t… 8 hours ago

EstebanTawagoso

Esteban Tawagoso RT @JegoRagragio: It isn’t. We just squandered whatever leeway we had since January by prancing and preening and claiming we “contained the… 1 day ago

JegoRagragio

UFO Robot Aggrandizer It isn’t. We just squandered whatever leeway we had since January by prancing and preening and claiming we “contain… https://t.co/hGk9qsOMoy 2 days ago

HughGillanders

Hugh Gillanders - #Portobello #StayTheDistance @DaveyDonn @Patrick42358508 @MariaMulvany @IrishTimes The balance in containing the virus has worked - building cap… https://t.co/DLdtCfbSSs 2 days ago

DrGerryParker

Dr. Gerald Parker New cases are anticipated but is important to remember we must all still practice physical separation and wear a fa… https://t.co/LUh3PNGTRA 3 days ago

Taylor_Muir54

Taylor This highlights UK Government failures on locking down too late, not building testing capacity quickly enough and a… https://t.co/UM591T0tae 6 days ago