NYC building virus testing capacity with more than 150 sites
Monday, 18 May 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is ramping up its ability to test for the coronavirus, with testing available at more than 150 sites citywide and test kits made in the city now in use at city-run health clinics, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. The partnership between the Albert Einstein College of Medicine […]
As Wuhan, the Chinese city where the COVID-19 pandemic began, revs up a massive testing campaign, some residents crowding the test centres expressed concern on Saturday that the very act of getting tested could expose them to the coronavirus. Olivia Chan reports.