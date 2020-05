Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

SAO PAULO (AP) — As COVID-19 reached remote indigenous lands in Brazil's Amazon, the government agency responsible for protecting native people brushed off calls for action, focusing instead on waging ideological battles, according to agents from the institution itself and others. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's repeated promotion of developing the vast Amazon has for months