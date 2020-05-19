Fox’s Cavuto urges viewers not to take drug like Trump
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel anchor Neil Cavuto strongly urged viewers on Monday not to follow the example of President Donald Trump, who revealed that he is taking a malaria drug to protect against the coronavirus. Trump said he has been taking the drug hydroxychloroquine for about a week and a half. The […]
U.S. President Donald Trump, who is tested regularly for the coronavirus, said on Monday he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, to hedge against the novel virus, as medical experts continue to caution against its use. Gavino Garay has more.