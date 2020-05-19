Global  

D-backs OF Starling Marte says wife dies of heart attack

Seattle Times Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte announced on social media that his wife Noelia has died of a heart attack. “Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack,” Marte wrote on Instagram on Monday. “It is a moment of […]
