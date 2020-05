You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Fired Inspector General Steve Linick Was Investigating Mike Pompeo



The inspector general fired by President Donald Trump reportedly was investigating whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo used a staffer for personal errands, including dog-walking. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:43 Published 18 hours ago Where is Kim Jong-un? Trump Can't Say?



NORTH KOREA — Quoting U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, the BBC wrote that U.S. officials 'haven't seen' North Korea's leader since the 36-year-old last appeared in state media on April 12th; his.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:15 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this