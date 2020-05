Recent related videos from verified sources Nothing To See Here? Florida Bans Release Of COVID-19 Death Statistics



The Florida Department of Health would rather the public didn't know how many people have died of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the department has withheld the state's.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 3 weeks ago Governor Ron DeSantis Calls Florida 'God's Waiting Room' For The Elderly



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is β€œGod’s waiting room” because of how many nursing homes they have. According to Business Insider, data shows elderly people are the most susceptible to.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this