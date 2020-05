Recent related videos from verified sources Mail-In Ballots For June 2 Maryland Presidential Primary On The Way



The Maryland Board of Elections confirms that mail-in ballots for the June 2 Presidential Primary election have been sent by the U.S. Postal Service to all eligible state voters, and are valid ballots-.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:32 Published 5 days ago US Supreme Court Questions Trump's Lawyers On Financial Records



President Donald Trump’s attorney tried to justify his bid to block Democratic-led congressional committees. According to Reuters, they are trying to prevent them from getting access to Trump’s.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Court keeps New York's Democratic presidential primary on ballot for June A federal appeals court on Tuesday agreed with a lower federal court judge’s ruling that the Democratic presidential primary contest must be included on the...

FOXNews.com 11 hours ago



Julián Castro drops out of presidential race Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro has dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary. Castro was the only Latino candidate in the...

CBS News 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this