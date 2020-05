Recent related videos from verified sources 'Thank you so much': EasyJet cabin crew give emotional message on repatriation flight from Tenerife



A member of an easyJet cabin crew gave an emotional message to passengers on a repatriation flight from Tenerife, Spain to London Gatwick after the company grounded all its planes due to the COVID-19.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:14 Published on March 30, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources ‘Highly sophisticated’ cyber attack exposes details of 9m easyJet passengers Nine million easyJet passengers had their email addresses and travel details exposed in a “highly sophisticated” cyber attack, the airline has admitted.

Belfast Telegraph 7 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this