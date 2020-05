Mark Bahrenfuss RT @LisaMarieBoothe: CDC now says coronavirus 'does not spread easily' via contaminated surfaces | Fox News https://t.co/ir0392RQ1x 4 seconds ago

Debbie Schultz RT @MAGA2ARIGHTS: CDC now says coronavirus 'does not spread easily' via contaminated surfaces 😳 Open up the country NOW😤 https://t.co/PF7… 5 seconds ago

Surprising Treasure RT @HeyTammyBruce: But SCIENCE!! 😒 “CDC now says coronavirus 'does not spread easily' via contaminated surfaces” https://t.co/shCR2JAtAP #F… 7 seconds ago

Amanda C RT @johncardillo: So we devastated restaurants, the retail sector, and gyms for no reason whatsoever. Fauci needs to be kicked out the doo… 12 seconds ago

Amy Ricks RT @Trey_VonDinkis: @DonaldJTrumpJr . ☑️ VIRUS FRAUD NOW the CDC says VIRUS DOES NOT SPREAD EASILY OVER SURFACES A Couple of MONTHS after… 13 seconds ago

PJ Port RT @40_head: HOT OFF THE PRESS! CDC now says #Coronavirus does NOT spread easily on contaminated surfaces. Was this all REALLY about a vi… 17 seconds ago

IMissH1N1 At least they’re consistent with not knowing jack***about jack shit. https://t.co/cMFKHtlmud 17 seconds ago