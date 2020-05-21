Global  

AstraZeneca secures orders for COVID-19 vaccine

Seattle Times Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Drug maker AstraZeneca secured its first agreements Thursday for 400 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, bolstered by an investment from the U.S. vaccine agency. The Anglo-Swedish company reported it had received more than $1 billion from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development, production and delivery of […]
