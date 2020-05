Christopher Rhodes ⁦@LindseyGrahamSC⁩ Hey Dickhead - Michael Flynn’s name was never masked in FBI document on his communications with… https://t.co/V3lJBB1vkh 9 hours ago

Dottie, The Savage Democrat LOLOL! Another stink bomb released by StinkyTrump following him around: "Turns out Michael Flynn was never ‘masked… https://t.co/3ZSB1CWolM 11 hours ago

Joseph Raffetto @RichardGrenell Flynn was never masked, so how could he be unmasked? More republican misinformation. https://t.co/4SUawACZ3M 12 hours ago

GabrielleG @GummitCheez @SamiJ1042 @RichardGrenell When intel folks request unmasking, they don't know who is going to be unma… https://t.co/h4N5McaOHQ 16 hours ago

Frederick H.Bell 3 Are you think people listen and believe you the dam station.Turns out Michael Flynn was never ‘masked’ to begin wit… https://t.co/cRq2jguCv7 17 hours ago

Pudge RT @artistcaper: Michael Flynn was never 'masked' in transcript of calls with Russian ambassador, reports say https://t.co/JpniaZmp4J via @… 17 hours ago

Pudge Michael Flynn was never 'masked' in transcript of calls with Russian ambassador, reports say https://t.co/JpniaZmp4J via @usatoday 18 hours ago