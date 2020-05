Recent related news from verified sources Wesfarmers to close or convert up to 167 Target stores in major restructure Wesfarmers will shut up to 75 Target stores and convert another 92 to Kmarts in a massive restructure of the struggling discount department chain.

Sydney Morning Herald 11 hours ago



Australia's Wesfarmers to shut or rebrand over 100 Target stores in virus slump Australian retail giant Wesfarmers Ltd said it will close or rebrand nearly two-thirds of its Target department stores and take one-off charges totalling up to...

Reuters 5 hours ago



