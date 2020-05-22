Global  

Pakistani passenger jet crashes near Karachi airport

Deutsche Welle Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane traveling from Lahore to Karachi has crashed close to Karachi airport, the civil aviation agency says. The Airbus A320 was carrying 107 passengers and crew from Lahore.
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Rescue operations begin after passenger plane crashes into Karachi neighbourhood

Rescue operations begin after passenger plane crashes into Karachi neighbourhood 01:17

 Rescue operations are underway after a passenger jet carrying at least 100 people crashed into a neighbourhood in Karachi on May 22. Footage shows firefighters attempt to extinguish the blaze nearby the crash site in Kazimabad, which is near the Karachi airport's runway. The mayor of Karachi,...

107 killed as Pakistani passenger plane crashes near Karachi [Video]

107 killed as Pakistani passenger plane crashes near Karachi

A passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, killing all 107 passengers and crew, the city’s mayor said.

Plane with more than 100 on board crashes in Pakistan, official says there are no survivors [Video]

Plane with more than 100 on board crashes in Pakistan, official says there are no survivors

An aviation official says a passenger plane belonging to state-run airline Pakistani International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi.

Pakistan plane crash news – live: Passenger jet crashes into buildings near Karachi Airport 'with 107 onboard'

Follow here for the latest developments on the Karachi plane crash
Scores feared dead as passenger jet crashes in Pakistan

A Pakistani passenger plane carrying more than 100 people has crashed in the city of Karachi, setting homes on fire.
