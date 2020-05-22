Pakistani passenger jet crashes near Karachi airport
Friday, 22 May 2020 () A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane traveling from Lahore to Karachi has crashed close to Karachi airport, the civil aviation agency says. The Airbus A320 was carrying 107 passengers and crew from Lahore.
Rescue operations are underway after a passenger jet carrying at least 100 people crashed into a neighbourhood in Karachi on May 22.
Footage shows firefighters attempt to extinguish the blaze nearby the crash site in Kazimabad, which is near the Karachi airport's runway.
The mayor of Karachi,...