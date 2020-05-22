Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane crashes in Karachi
Friday, 22 May 2020 () A Pakistan International Airlines plane has crashed in Karachi on a flight from Lahore, aviation officials say. The plane, which was reportedly carrying around 99 passengers and eight crew, was flying from Lahore to Jinnah International Airport, one of Pakistan's busiest...
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore crashed near Karachi airport on May 22. 99 passengers and eight crew members were on board. Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops have reached crash site for relief and rescue efforts.