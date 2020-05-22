Global  

Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane crashes in Karachi

Friday, 22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane crashes in KarachiA Pakistan International Airlines plane has crashed in Karachi on a flight from Lahore, aviation officials say. The plane, which was reportedly carrying around 99 passengers and eight crew, was flying from Lahore to Jinnah International Airport, one of Pakistan's busiest...
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Pakistan International Airlines flight crashes in Karachi

Pakistan International Airlines flight crashes in Karachi 01:25

 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore crashed near Karachi airport on May 22. 99 passengers and eight crew members were on board. Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops have reached crash site for relief and rescue efforts.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rescue work underway after deadly Karachi plane crash [Video]

Rescue work underway after deadly Karachi plane crash

A passenger plane with 98 people on board has crashed in a crowded neighbourhood on the edge of the international airport near Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi after what appeared to be an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Plane crash: Survivor pulled from wreckage [Video]

Plane crash: Survivor pulled from wreckage

Footage shows a survivor being pulled from wreckage after a plane crash in Karachi, Pakistan.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:14Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane crashes near Karachi

A passenger plane belonging to state-run airline Pakistan International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, according to Abdul Sattar...
CBC.ca

Plane crashes in Pakistan with around 100 on board

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with around 100 passengers and crew crashed on Friday in a residential area of the southern city of Karachi, with...
Reuters

