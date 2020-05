You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Guinean singer Mory Kante, ‘baobab of culture,’ dies at 70 CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinean singer Mory Kante, an influential figure in African and world music, has died, his family said Friday. He was 70. Kante brought...

Seattle Times 1 hour ago Also reported by • BBC News



Tweets about this