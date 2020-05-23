Global  

VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga: Dream11, live stream, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

DNA Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
WOL vs DOR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Dream11 Team Player List, DOR Dream11 Team Player List, WOL Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Head to Head
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Wolfsburg v Dortmund: Bundesliga match preview

Wolfsburg v Dortmund: Bundesliga match preview 01:03

 Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre looks ahead to his side's Bundesliga clash with Wolfsburg on Saturday. His side are hoping to keep up the pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the league after both returned to action with a victory.

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke: Return of the Bundesliga behind closed doors [Video]

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke: Return of the Bundesliga behind closed doors

Borussia Dortmund returned to action with a 4-0 derby victory over local rivals Schalke. The eyes of the football world were on Signal Iduna Park for the most high-profile match of the Bundesliga’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Dortmund fans celebrate Bundesliga restart [Video]

Dortmund fans celebrate Bundesliga restart

Borussia Dortmund fans follow their team's 4-0 win over local rivals Schalke 04 in a bar as the Bundesliga restarts behind closed doors after being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:06Published

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund live stream: How to watch Bundesliga fixture online and on TV today

Both sides won on their return to action last weekend
Independent

Borussia Dortmund 7/4 to beat Schalke to nil in Saturday’s Bundesliga matchup

Competition: Bundesliga Market: Borussia Dortmund win to nil Odds: 7/4 @ Bet 365 Hoping to continue on their Bundesliga title charge with German football...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •DNAtalkSPORTBelfast TelegraphFOX SportsTeam Talk

