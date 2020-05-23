VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga: Dream11, live stream, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () WOL vs DOR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Dream11 Team Player List, DOR Dream11 Team Player List, WOL Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Head to Head
Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre looks ahead to his side's Bundesliga clash with Wolfsburg on Saturday. His side are hoping to keep up the pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the league after both returned to action with a victory.
Competition: Bundesliga Market: Borussia Dortmund win to nil Odds: 7/4 @ Bet 365 Hoping to continue on their Bundesliga title charge with German football... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •DNA •talkSPORT •Belfast Telegraph •FOX Sports •Team Talk
You Might Like
Tweets about this
FansBet ⏫ #Bundesliga Fan Boosts
⚽ Borussia Dortmund to Win, Over 3.5 Goals & BTTS (v Wolfsburg)
❌ WAS 4.50
✔️ NOW 5.00… https://t.co/R1iPtSEjdv 42 seconds ago
Live HD Stream Watch the Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund match broadcast live today, Saturday, 23-5-2020 German Bundesliga
https://t.co/pNzkOS6feL 2 minutes ago