What a weekend: Cuomo lifts ban on groups; NYC beaches open
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — New Yorkers experiencing cabin fever after two months of coronavirus quarantine were offered an unexpected reprieve when Gov. Andrew Cuomo eased the state’s ban on gatherings in time for the Memorial Day weekend. The governor signed an order late Friday allowing people to assemble in groups of as many as 10 […]
While Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given New York State beaches the OK to open for Memorial Day weekend with safe restrictions, Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City is not ready to follow suit with other..