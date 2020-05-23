Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What a weekend: Cuomo lifts ban on groups; NYC beaches open

Seattle Times Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — New Yorkers experiencing cabin fever after two months of coronavirus quarantine were offered an unexpected reprieve when Gov. Andrew Cuomo eased the state’s ban on gatherings in time for the Memorial Day weekend. The governor signed an order late Friday allowing people to assemble in groups of as many as 10 […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mayor De Blasio: New York City Just Not Ready To Open Beaches For Memorial Day [Video]

Mayor De Blasio: New York City Just Not Ready To Open Beaches For Memorial Day

While Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given New York State beaches the OK to open for Memorial Day weekend with safe restrictions, Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City is not ready to follow suit with other..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published
New York Will Open Beaches For Memorial Day Weekend [Video]

New York Will Open Beaches For Memorial Day Weekend

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state would reopen beaches for the Memorial Day weekend. He said: “If we don’t open our beaches people will go to New Jersey beaches, I promise you that.”..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this