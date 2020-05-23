Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK court orders Anil Ambani to pay $717m to Chinese banks

FT.com Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Case reveals financial decline of Indian tycoon once ranked world’s sixth-richest man
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pay $716 million to 3 Chinese companies: UK court to Anil Ambani

Business tycoon and former billionaire Anil Ambani was on Friday ordered by a UK court to pay three Chinese banks $716 million (Rs 5,439 crore). The commercial...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this