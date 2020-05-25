India among 10 worst-hit COVID-19 nations as cases jump; air travel reopens
Monday, 25 May 2020 () India on Monday posted its biggest single-day jump in cases of COVID-19, overtaking Iran to become one of the 10 worst-hit nations, even as the government allowed domestic air travel to restart.
The preparations are underway for operation of flights in Uttarakhand's Dehradun amid coronavirus lockdown 4.0. Jolly Grant Airport is all set for resumption of domestic air travel from May 25. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to airport operators...
Several Indian passengers who are coming back to India from Bahrain thanked Indian Government and Indian Embassy for arrangement of repatriation flights for their return. A special flight of Air India..
A Delhi farmer bought flight tickets to send home his 10 workers. Their employer Pappan Gehlot bought air tickets for safe and quick travel. Pappan Gehlot is a mushroom farmer based out of Delhi. The..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:30Published