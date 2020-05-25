Global  

India among 10 worst-hit COVID-19 nations as cases jump; air travel reopens

Reuters India Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
India on Monday posted its biggest single-day jump in cases of COVID-19, overtaking Iran to become one of the 10 worst-hit nations, even as the government allowed domestic air travel to restart.
