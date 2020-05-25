Bishops turn on Boris Johnson for defending Dominic Cummings
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Church of England bishops have expressed unusually strong criticism of Boris Johnson over his defence of actions taken by his chief aide, Dominic Cummings. More than a dozen bishops questioned the integrity of the prime minister following his press conference on Sunday, in which he refused to acknowledge that Cummings had breached lockdown rules when he travelled with his infected wife and their child to Durham. The bishops said Johnson’s defence was “risible”, that he had “no respect for the people”, “lacked integrity”, and risked undermining the trust of the public. Pete Broadbent, the bishop of Willesden, tweeted: “Johnson has now gone the full...
Dominic Cummings is confronted by angry members of the public upon his return home from Downing Street on Sunday evening, following accusations that he broke lockdown rules by visiting his parents in..
