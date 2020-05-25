Global  

Bishops turn on Boris Johnson for defending Dominic Cummings

Monday, 25 May 2020
Bishops turn on Boris Johnson for defending Dominic CummingsChurch of England bishops have expressed unusually strong criticism of Boris Johnson over his defence of actions taken by his chief aide, Dominic Cummings. More than a dozen bishops questioned the integrity of the prime minister following his press conference on Sunday, in which he refused to acknowledge that Cummings had breached lockdown rules when he travelled with his infected wife and their child to Durham. The bishops said Johnson’s defence was “risible”, that he had “no respect for the people”, “lacked integrity”, and risked undermining the trust of the public. Pete Broadbent, the bishop of Willesden, tweeted: “Johnson has now gone the full...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson backs Dominic Cummings over trip to Durham

Boris Johnson backs Dominic Cummings over trip to Durham 01:25

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed his top aide Dominic Cummings over allegations he breached lockdown restrictions, saying: “He has acted responsibly, legally and with integrity”.

