Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘We will simply disconnect’: Mike Pompeo and the Australian TV appearance that caused a diplomatic storm

WorldNews Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
‘We will simply disconnect’: Mike Pompeo and the Australian TV appearance that caused a diplomatic stormWhen US secretary of state Mike Pompeo popped up on Australian television over the weekend it was not to be interviewed by the national broadcaster or indeed one of the main TV channels. Instead he chose to appear on a fringe show with a relatively tiny audience hosted by a self-styled “outsider” who loves Donald Trump’s tweets almost as much as he loves railing against “the left”. To the aides who booked the interview with one of the conservative commentators on Rupert Murdoch’s Sky news channel, this may have seemed a quirky but low-risk environment: Pompeo was unlikely to face tough questioning about the Trump administration’s own performance during the Covid-19 crisis and would be given...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Pompeo Criticizes China's Pledge To Fight COVID-19

Pompeo Criticizes China's Pledge To Fight COVID-19 00:32

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized China about the coronavirus pandemic. According to Reuters, Beijing pledged to spend $2 billion to fight the virus. Pompeo called the money “paltry” compared to the vast amount of lives lost and financial damage it caused. Chinese President Xi...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mike Pompeo Confirms He Was Questioned By Fired Inspector General [Video]

Mike Pompeo Confirms He Was Questioned By Fired Inspector General

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied knowing that the Office of the Inspector General was conducting any investigations into him, despite confirming that he answered a series of questions sent by the..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:21Published
Trump Puts Blame On Pompeo For Firing State Department's Inspector General [Video]

Trump Puts Blame On Pompeo For Firing State Department's Inspector General

President Donald Trump won’t take responsibility for firing the State Department’s inspector general. According to Business Insider, Trump fired him at the request of Secretary of State Mike..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this