China says virus pushing US ties to brink of 'Cold War'

WorldNews Monday, 25 May 2020
China says virus pushing US ties to brink of 'Cold War'Shares China said Sunday that its relations with the United States were "on the brink of a new Cold War," fuelled partly by tensions over the coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 350,000 people worldwide and pitched the global economy into a massive downturn. Fresh tensions between Beijing and Washington emerged as virus restrictions continued to shape and remake lives around the world, and in very different...
