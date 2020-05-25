Global  

Gucci, Saint Laurent seek radical redo of fashion calendars

Seattle Times Monday, 25 May 2020
SOAVE, Italy (AP) — Gucci and Saint Laurent are two of the highest profile luxury fashion houses to announce they will leave the fashion calendar behind, with its relentless four-times-a-year rhythm, shuttling cadres of fashionistas between global capitals where they squeeze shoulder-to-shoulder around runways for 15 breathless minutes. The coronavirus lockdown, which has hit luxury […]
