Boston Red Sox honor veterans with Memorial Day tribute in an empty Fenway Park

Annual Memorial Day flag garden altered during coronavirus pandemicInstead of an army of volunteers planting more than 37,000 flags, a small team placed 1,000 American Flags on Boston Common overnight for Memorial Day.
Trump Honors Veterans, Defends His Choice To Golf As Pandemic Death Toll Nears 100,000Memorial Day saw US President Donald Trump paying tribute to fallen members of the military at Arlington National Cemetery. He then attended a ceremony to honor those who died for their country at the..
CollaborativePsychotherapy RT @CityOfBoston: This #MemorialDay we honor all who have served. More than 600 volunteers are now pen pals with local veterans, like Ottav… 5 hours ago
Valarie Waters RT @BarackObama: On Memorial Day, we honor those who gave all for us. That takes different forms this year, but it’s even more vital with t… 6 hours ago
The Puerto Rican Festival of MA We are disgusted by the vandalism at the Puerto Rican Veterans Memorial in Boston. Puerto Rican veterans have serve… https://t.co/kmrofvna7q 17 hours ago