Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boston Red Sox honor veterans with Memorial Day tribute in an empty Fenway Park

USATODAY.com Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
With huge American flag draped over the Green Monster and a bugler playing "Taps," the Boston Red Sox honored fallen service members on Memorial Day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Memorial Day Weekend: Buffalo Naval Park honors fallen

Memorial Day Weekend: Buffalo Naval Park honors fallen 01:00

 There were several wreath laying ceremonies at the various monuments honoring America’s war dead, on Saturday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Annual Memorial Day flag garden altered during coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Annual Memorial Day flag garden altered during coronavirus pandemic

Instead of an army of volunteers planting more than 37,000 flags, a small team placed 1,000 American Flags on Boston Common overnight for Memorial Day.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:17Published
Trump Honors Veterans, Defends His Choice To Golf As Pandemic Death Toll Nears 100,000 [Video]

Trump Honors Veterans, Defends His Choice To Golf As Pandemic Death Toll Nears 100,000

Memorial Day saw US President Donald Trump paying tribute to fallen members of the military at Arlington National Cemetery. He then attended a ceremony to honor those who died for their country at the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:45Published

Tweets about this

TherapistBoston

CollaborativePsychotherapy RT @CityOfBoston: This #MemorialDay we honor all who have served. More than 600 volunteers are now pen pals with local veterans, like Ottav… 5 hours ago

Boston_Borne1

Valarie Waters RT @BarackObama: On Memorial Day, we honor those who gave all for us. That takes different forms this year, but it’s even more vital with t… 6 hours ago

PRFestivalMA

The Puerto Rican Festival of MA We are disgusted by the vandalism at the Puerto Rican Veterans Memorial in Boston. Puerto Rican veterans have serve… https://t.co/kmrofvna7q 17 hours ago