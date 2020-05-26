Stormy weather puts damper on SpaceX’s 1st astronaut launch
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Stormy weather is threatening to delay SpaceX’s first astronaut launch. A SpaceX rocket is scheduled to blast off Wednesday afternoon from Kennedy Space Center, carrying a Dragon capsule with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station. It will be the first time astronauts launch from […]
Ahead of SpaceX's historic launch of two American astronauts to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said, "We're transforming how we do spaceflight in general. The commercial crew program is in fact about commercializing lower earth...