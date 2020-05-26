Global  

Latin America's largest airline LATAM files for U.S. bankruptcy protection

Reuters Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Latin America's largest airline LATAM Airlines Group SA said on Tuesday the company and its affiliates in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and the U.S. have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.
