U.S. Supreme Court declines to block at-risk prisoner transfer plan
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to block a judge's ruling that requires the U.S. government to evaluate moving up to 837 potentially at-risk prisoners out of a federal prison in Ohio due to concerns about the health risks of the coronavirus.
