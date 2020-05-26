Global  

U.S. Supreme Court declines to block at-risk prisoner transfer plan

Reuters Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to block a judge's ruling that requires the U.S. government to evaluate moving up to 837 potentially at-risk prisoners out of a federal prison in Ohio due to concerns about the health risks of the coronavirus.
