U.S. Supreme Court declines to block at-risk prisoner transfer plan

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich Disbarred Over Corruption Convictions



Three months after he returned home from prison, former Gov. Rod Blagojevich has lost his license to practice law, after the Illinois Supreme Court officially disbarred him on Monday. Katie Johnston.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:40 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this Antonio cabrejos RT @NBCNews: US Supreme Court declines to block, for now, a federal judge's order requiring the government to consider moving more than 800… 23 minutes ago