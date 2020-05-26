Global  

Pentagon's deputy inspector general resigns

Reuters Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
The Defense Department's deputy inspector general resigned on Tuesday, more than a month after President Donald Trump removed him as the Pentagon's acting inspector general, who was to also oversee the U.S. government $2.3 trillion coronavirus response.
Related videos from verified sources

Mike Pompeo Confirms He Was Questioned By Fired Inspector General [Video]

Mike Pompeo Confirms He Was Questioned By Fired Inspector General

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied knowing that the Office of the Inspector General was conducting any investigations into him, despite confirming that he answered a series of questions sent by the..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:21Published
Trump says Pompeo requested he fire State Department inspector general [Video]

Trump says Pompeo requested he fire State Department inspector general

U.S. President Donald Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked him to fire the State Department's inspector general and defended his right to terminate the official.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:59Published

