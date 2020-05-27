Global  

Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Blackface Skit

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
In a ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch from 2000, Mr. Fallon appears in blackface while impersonating his fellow comedian Chris Rock.
