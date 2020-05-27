Sensex rallies 996 points, Nifty reclaims 9,300-mark

Equity indices up 1 pc on global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainerEquity benchmark indices gained about 1 per cent during early hours on Thursday on the back of positive global cues with private banks leading the pack. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by..
Equity indices erase early gains, Bharti Airtel drops 6 pc on stake saleEquity benchmark indices wiped out early gains on Tuesday and closed in the red after a volatile trading session that saw metal stocks shining but IT scrips plunging. At the closing bell, the BSE S-P..
I Connect Journal Markets end strong after subdued sessions: Sensex rallies over 990 points, Nifty surges to 9,315; Axis Bank top gai… https://t.co/ni2JNIc0EK 11 hours ago
NiveshBazaar #StockMarket Highlights: Sensex jumps 1,000 points, Nifty ends over 9,300; banks outperform, Axis Bank rallies 15% . https://t.co/SlR8aBpfo1 14 hours ago
VSplusonline Sensex rallies 996 points ahead of F&O expiry; Nifty tops 9,300 https://t.co/avnrhM1Ahg 15 hours ago
VSplusonline New post (Sensex rallies 996 points ahead of F&O expiry; Nifty tops 9,300) has been published on ApzWeb - https://t.co/avnrhM1Ahg 15 hours ago
Priyansh sood RT @indiatvnews: Sensex rallies 996 pts ahead of F&O expiry; Nifty tops 9,300
#Sensex #Nifty
https://t.co/qwSn6eUQAs 17 hours ago
InsiderSpirit Sensex rallies 996 points ahead of F&O expiry; Nifty tops 9,300 : The Tribune India - https://t.co/JvN0abhxiG ralli… https://t.co/1dlG6qdwzH 17 hours ago
Ashish Agarwal Sensex jumps about 1,000 points, Nifty tops 9,300; Axis Bank rallies 14% https://t.co/QiBEq5oeq3 17 hours ago
India TV Sensex rallies 996 pts ahead of F&O expiry; Nifty tops 9,300
#Sensex #Nifty
https://t.co/qwSn6eUQAs 18 hours ago