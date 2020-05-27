Global  

Military exposes disturbing conditions in Ontario's pandemic-struck nursing homes

CBC.ca Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Cockroaches, rotten food, improper feeding of patients. These are just a few of the disturbing details emerging from a military report into five long-term care facilities in Ontario that were hit hard by coronavirus outbreaks. Today on Front Burner, CBC News correspondent David Common, who has investigated long-term care facilities since before the pandemic hit, walks us through the report.
Video credit: HuffPost Canada - Published
News video: Doug Ford: Report On Long-Term Care Homes 'Appalling'

Doug Ford: Report On Long-Term Care Homes 'Appalling' 00:50

 A military report has revealed shocking conditions at five Ontario long-term care homes. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford promised reporters that the government is going to “fix this.”

'Deeply disturbing' military report on conditions in Ontario nursing homes to be released

A report written by the Canadian Armed Forces outlining the state of at least five long-term care homes in Ontario is set to be released by the government after...
CTV News Also reported by •Terra Daily

