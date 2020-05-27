Military exposes disturbing conditions in Ontario's pandemic-struck nursing homes
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Cockroaches, rotten food, improper feeding of patients. These are just a few of the disturbing details emerging from a military report into five long-term care facilities in Ontario that were hit hard by coronavirus outbreaks. Today on Front Burner, CBC News correspondent David Common, who has investigated long-term care facilities since before the pandemic hit, walks us through the report.
A military report has revealed shocking conditions at five Ontario long-term care homes. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford promised reporters that the government is going to “fix this.”
A report written by the Canadian Armed Forces outlining the state of at least five long-term care homes in Ontario is set to be released by the government after... CTV News Also reported by •Terra Daily
