Meng Wanzhou case continues after Canada judge ruling

WorldNews Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Meng Wanzhou case continues after Canada judge rulingA Canadian judge ruled on Wednesday that the extradition case against China's Huawei Chief Financial Officer...
News video: B.C. Judge Deals Blow To Huawei's Meng Wanzhou Case

B.C. Judge Deals Blow To Huawei's Meng Wanzhou Case 01:50

 Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei, will have to remain under house arrest while she fights U.S. extradition following the ruling of a B.C. Supreme court.

U.S. judge seeks further advice on Michael Flynn case [Video]

U.S. judge seeks further advice on Michael Flynn case

U.S. Judge Emmet Sullivan on Wednesday sought advice on whether former Trump aide Michael Flynn should face an additional criminal contempt charge for perjury, just days after the Justice Department..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
Judge in Lori Loughlin case calls investigation misconduct claim 'disturbing' [Video]

Judge in Lori Loughlin case calls investigation misconduct claim 'disturbing'

The judge presiding over Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli's college admission scandal case called new claims of coercion "serious and disturbing".

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:00Published

Canada court decision could end 'Huawei Princess' extradition saga

Canada court decision could end 'Huawei Princess' extradition sagaOttawa (AFP) - A Canadian judge will deliver a key decision Wednesday on the extradition of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou that could set her free and help repair...
WorldNews Also reported by •NYTimes.comDeutsche WelleReutersReuters IndiaCBC.ca

Case against Huawei CFO for fraud will go forward in June, Canada judge rules

A Canadian judge ruled on Wednesday in favor of the U.S. at it attempts to extradite the daughter of Huawei founder, Meng Wanzhou for fraud charges. 
FOXNews.com

