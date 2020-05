Nissan to scale back global operations in cost-cutting drive Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Turnround plan aims to stem first annual loss in 11 years and includes axing budget brand in Indonesia and Russia 👓 View full article (requires subscription)

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Automakers make push to reopen plants



Global automakers reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic are accelerating efforts to restart factories from Wuhan to Maranello to Michigan, using safety protocols developed for China and U.S. ventilator.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:55 Published on April 9, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this