DSMWcom George Floyd video adds to trauma: ‘When is the last time you saw a white person killed online?’ https://t.co/jvMVneRWz5 52 seconds ago

Ankita Saxena RT @DrDaniJackson: George Floyd video adds to trauma: 'When is the last time you saw a white person killed online?' https://t.co/OxkUL2kE5I… 6 minutes ago

David Sikorski George Floyd video adds to trauma: 'When is the last time you saw a white person killed online?' ..Black community… https://t.co/xHNzq2pqod 13 minutes ago

Calvin W. Smith Jr George Floyd video adds to trauma: 'When is the last time you saw a white person killed online?' https://t.co/b4bpeZ50xD via @usatoday 14 minutes ago

✨DoctorJ “Racism is killing Black People, Still” George Floyd video adds to trauma: 'When is the last time you saw a white person killed online?'… https://t.co/URAhXrM0Mi 18 minutes ago

DBE Community George Floyd video adds to trauma: 'When is the last time you saw a white person killed online?' https://t.co/gI95Xn5W8g 21 minutes ago

•Ålacritous •🆁🅴🆂🅸🆂🆃🅴🆁®• ✊🏾🇸🇳🇮🇪🇺🇸☘️ George Floyd video adds to trauma: 'When is the last time you saw a white person killed online?' https://t.co/eGBOvsy2at via @usatoday 26 minutes ago