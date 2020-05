Related news from verified sources Bob Weighton death: World's oldest man dies aged 112 from cancer The world's oldest man, Bob Weighton, from Alton, Hampshire, has died aged 112 from cancer, his family has confirmed to PA.

World's oldest man Bob Weighton dies from cancer aged 112 Mr Weighton, from Hampshire, took up the title of the oldest man in the world last month after the death of the previous holder Chitetsu Watanabe.

