Panthers agree to terms with free agent CB Eli Apple

Seattle Times Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Eli Apple. The move gives the Panthers the experienced cornerback they coveted after James Bradberry signed as a free agent with the Giants. Apple has started 48 games during four seasons in the NFL and has 233 tackles, three interceptions and […]
Minnesota Vikings Agree To Terms With 12 Undrafted Free Agents [Video]

Minnesota Vikings Agree To Terms With 12 Undrafted Free Agents

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms with 12 rookie free agents who went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:23Published
LaVar Arrington thinks Cam should sign with team ASAP instead of waiting till after draft day [Video]

LaVar Arrington thinks Cam should sign with team ASAP instead of waiting till after draft day

Since Cam Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers, speculation has arisen that he should wait until draft day before joining a roster. Hear why LaVar Arrington believes that Cam Newton should sign..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:53Published

