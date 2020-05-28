Panthers agree to terms with free agent CB Eli Apple
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Eli Apple. The move gives the Panthers the experienced cornerback they coveted after James Bradberry signed as a free agent with the Giants. Apple has started 48 games during four seasons in the NFL and has 233 tackles, three interceptions and […]
