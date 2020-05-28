Global  

Trump signs executive order to regulate social media

WorldNews Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Trump signs executive order to regulate social mediaUS President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that he said would limit liability protections social media companies enjoy after Twitter began selective fact checks of his posts on the platform. Under current law, companies like Twitter and Facebook are protected for users’ posts. But Mr Trump told reporters that his order “calls for new regulations under section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to make it that social media companies that engage in censoring or any political conduct will not be able to keep their liability...
News video: Trump signs executive order targeting social media companies

Trump signs executive order targeting social media companies 01:01

