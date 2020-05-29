Global  

Lion attacks female keeper at Shoalhaven Zoo

The Age Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
The 35-year-old woman is in a critical condition after she was bitten on the neck and head by a lion at Shoalhaven Zoo.
