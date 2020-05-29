Global  

Twitter adds ‘glorifying violence’ warning to Trump tweet

WorldNews Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Twitter adds ‘glorifying violence’ warning to Trump tweetWASHINGTON — Twitter has added a warning to one of President Donald J. Trump’s tweets about protests in Minneapolis, saying it violated the platform’s rules about “glorifying violence.” Trump, a prolific...
Video credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Twitter Hits Trump With ‘Glorifying Violence’ Warning After Tweet About George Floyd Minneapolis Protest

Twitter Hits Trump With ‘Glorifying Violence’ Warning After Tweet About George Floyd Minneapolis Protest 01:44

 Twitter has placed a warning on one of Donald Trump’s tweets about protests in Minneapolis, saying the president violated the platform’s rules about “glorifying violence”. Trump had lashed out at crowds in the city protesting over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in...

