Australian court rules queen's letters can be made public

WorldNews Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Australian court rules queen's letters can be made publicAustralia’s highest court has ruled to make public letters between Queen Elizabeth II and her representative that would reveal what knowledge she had, if any, of the dismissal of an Australian government in 1975 ......
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Australian court grants access to Queen's letters

Australian court grants access to Queen's letters 01:17

 An Australian court ruled on Friday that the country's archives must release letters between Queen Elizabeth and her local representative during the 1970s, a move which may shed light on the only sacking of a modern prime minister by the monarchy. Edward Baran reports.

Cardinal George Pell released from Australian prison after abuse convictions quashed [Video]

Cardinal George Pell released from Australian prison after abuse convictions quashed

Cardinal George Pell has been released from an Australian prison after his convictions for abusing two choirboys were quashed. The country's high court found a lower court had errer on the matter of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

Queen’s letters over Australian PM’s dismissal should be public, court rules

Correspondence exchanged between the Queen and her representative in Australia in the lead up to the country’s only dismissal of a former prime minister can be...
Gough Whitlam dismissal: Australian court grants access to Queen's letters

A historian argues they should be public record over the sacking of Australia's prime minister in 1975.
