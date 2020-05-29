Australian court rules queen's letters can be made public
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Australia’s highest court has ruled to make public letters between Queen Elizabeth II and her representative that would reveal what knowledge she had, if any, of the dismissal of an Australian government in 1975 ......
An Australian court ruled on Friday that the country's archives must release letters between Queen Elizabeth and her local representative during the 1970s, a move which may shed light on the only sacking of a modern prime minister by the monarchy. Edward Baran reports.
