Inside Running: Colt chases passage into Stradbroke Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Saturday’s group 3 TAB Fred Best Classic at Doomben shapes as a last-ditch effort for a number of three-year-olds looking to get into next week’s group 1 Stradbroke Handicap. Saturday’s group 3 TAB Fred Best Classic at Doomben shapes as a last-ditch effort for a number of three-year-olds looking to get into next week’s group 1 Stradbroke Handicap. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this