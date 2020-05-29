Global  

Federer becomes world's highest paid athlete

BBC News Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Swiss tennis player Roger Federer overtakes footballer Lionel Messi as the world's highest paid athlete for 2020, according to Forbes.
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
 Roger Federer is the world's highest-paid athlete for 2020 with Lionel Messi knocked off the top spot amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

