Federer becomes world's highest paid athlete
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Federer becomes world's highest paid athlete
Friday, 29 May 2020 (
4 hours ago
)
Swiss
tennis player Roger
Federer
overtakes footballer
Lionel Messi
as the world's highest paid athlete for 2020, according to
Forbes
.
5 hours ago
Federer is the world's highest-paid athlete, says Forbes
03:38
Roger Federer is the world's highest-paid athlete for 2020 with Lionel Messi knocked off the top spot amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Related news from verified sources
Roger Federer is world's highest-paid athlete, according to Forbes. Who else is in the top 100?
Raking in $100 million in endorsements over the last calendar year, tennis star Roger Federer tops Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes.
USATODAY.com
7 hours ago
Tyson Fury named highest-earning boxer over last year with staggering £46m wages as Roger Federer crowned top-earning sportsman
Tyson Fury earned a staggering £46million over the last year, Forbes have revealed. The ‘Gypsy King’ was crowned the highest-paid combat athlete in the...
talkSPORT
4 hours ago
