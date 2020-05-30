Global  

Merkel a 'no' for Trump's in-person G7 summit owing to pandemic worries

WorldNews Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Merkel a 'no' for Trump's in-person G7 summit owing to pandemic worriesGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel will not attend an in-person summit of G7 leaders that US President Donald Trump has suggested he will host despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, a German government spokesman said Saturday. Leaders from the Group of Seven, which the United States heads this year, had been scheduled to meet by videoconference in late June after COVID-19 scuttled plans to gather in-person at Camp David, the US...
lvingfree5678

AlohaDR RT @thomaskaine5: WOW. What do you think of Merkel's ‘no’ for Trump’s in-person G7 summit? https://t.co/xQcVfaDzVu 12 seconds ago

dianne_inkpen

Dianne Inkpen RT @HeidiOCanada: One down, five to go. You’re next, @JustinTrudeau. https://t.co/V1hLnw3QJl 48 seconds ago

alanbullion2

alan bullion Merkel won't attend Trump's G7 'unless pandemic changes' https://t.co/3jTWwdP85T 1 minute ago

HeidiOCanada

Heidi One down, five to go. You’re next, @JustinTrudeau. https://t.co/V1hLnw3QJl 3 minutes ago

agufanaliko

Agufana liko RT @cobbo3: German Leader Merkel, Concerned over Pandemic, Declines to Die for Trump. Rebuffs US President’s Invitation to Attend in Person… 4 minutes ago

Intelwar

Intelwars.com Merkel Rebuffs Trump Invite To ‘Normal’ In-Person G7 Summit, Citing Pandemic Fears https://t.co/pG7LimAwCF 5 minutes ago

Iddybud

Jude Nagurney Camwell RT @guardian: Merkel won't attend Trump's G7 'unless pandemic changes' https://t.co/MRGFSIJoC1 6 minutes ago

VickieJGilliam1

VJG53 Merkel won't attend Trump's G7 'unless pandemic changes' https://t.co/G8RvViT2Y2 I do not see that as a problem. Does anyone else? 7 minutes ago