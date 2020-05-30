Global  

'There are anarchists': Minnesota officials say 'outside agitators' are hijacking peaceful protests

USATODAY.com Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Minnesota officials say outside agitators, not local residents, are responsible for the violence and riots.
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: 'Outside agitators' blamed for violent protest wave

'Outside agitators' blamed for violent protest wave 02:53

 Minnesota officials said Friday's outbreak of violence across the country went beyond normal protesters and was the work of 'outside agitators' like white supremacists. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Trump offers to send troops to quell Minnesota violence [Video]

Trump offers to send troops to quell Minnesota violence

President Trump offered to send U.S. military troops to Minneapolis "quickly" to help deal with an outbreak of violence that was said to be instigated by anarchists and outside agitators. Conway G...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:38Published
Full Video; Gov. Tim Walz, Faith Leaders Call For Minnesota To Comply [Video]

Full Video; Gov. Tim Walz, Faith Leaders Call For Minnesota To Comply

Gov. Tim Walz, top state officials, religious and community leaders call for peaceful protests, ask demonstrators to obey 8 p.m. curfew (1:27:02). WCCO 4 News - May 30, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 27:02Published

