Steinhagen RT @JackPosobiec: 'There are anarchists': Minnesota officials say left-wing 'outside agitators' are hijacking peaceful protests https://t.c… 6 seconds ago Julian Grybowski RT @larrywilmore: 'There are anarchists': Minnesota officials say 'outside agitators' are hijacking peaceful protests https://t.co/zI9LEoE2… 31 seconds ago pattycake RT @DudekLinda: 'There are anarchists': Minnesota officials say 'outside agitators' are hijacking peaceful protests https://t.co/8m6A8CKiI2… 47 seconds ago Doremus Jessup 'There are anarchists': Minnesota officials say 'outside agitators' are hijacking peaceful protests… https://t.co/K4ThfEHx8W 1 minute ago