Trump threatens White House protesters with 'vicious dogs and most ominous weapons'

WorldNews Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Trump threatens White House protesters with 'vicious dogs and most ominous weapons'Donald Trump has threatened people protesting the death of George Floyd outside the White House with "vicious dogs" and "ominous weapons". "Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool," Mr Trump tweeted on Saturday morning. "I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the 'protesters' scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard - didn’t know what hit them. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now "The front line was replaced with...
