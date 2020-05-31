Global  

SC Paderborn 1-6 Borussia Dortmund: England's Jadon Sancho scores hat-trick on return

BBC News Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
England's Jadon Sancho scores a hat-trick on his first start since the Bundesliga resumed as Borussia Dortmund thrash bottom club Paderborn.
Related videos from verified sources

Premier League transfer rumours from the media [Video]

Premier League transfer rumours from the media

Leroy Sane, Jan Vertonghen and Jadon Sancho are the footballers rumoured to be on the move in the latest transfer rumours from the media.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke: Return of the Bundesliga behind closed doors [Video]

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke: Return of the Bundesliga behind closed doors

Borussia Dortmund returned to action with a 4-0 derby victory over local rivals Schalke. The eyes of the football world were on Signal Iduna Park for the most high-profile match of the Bundesliga’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Jadon Sancho displays ‘Justice for George Floyd’ message after scoring hat-trick for Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho revealed a ‘Justice for George Floyd’ t-shirt after scoring his first goal following the return of the Bundesliga after...
talkSPORT Also reported by •News24

