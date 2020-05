Bundesliga: Injured Mats Hummels recovers for big clash Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund are set to include chief defender Mats Hummels for Tuesday's Bundesliga showdown at home to league leaders Bayern Munich behind closed doors with stars Jadon Sancho and Axel Witsel also poised to return. "With Mats, it's okay. We have to look at the short term, but he is 99 percent there," said... 👓 View full article

