Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump postpones G7 summit, wants to expand it to G10 or G11, including India

WorldNews Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Trump postpones G7 summit, wants to expand it to G10 or G11, including IndiaUS President Donald Trump has postponed the G7 Summit till September and expressed his desire to expand the "outdated" bloc to G10 or G11, including India and three other nations to the grouping of the world's top economies. Trump has been over the weeks suggesting that there is "no greater example" of reopening amid the Covid-19 pandemic than holding an in-person G7 summit in America by the end of June. The President, in an interaction with reporters travelling with him aboard the Air Force One from Florida to Washington DC on Saturday, said that he is postponing it (the summit)...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: oronavirus: India records single-day jump of 8,380 positive cases in 24-hours| Oneindia News

oronavirus: India records single-day jump of 8,380 positive cases in 24-hours| Oneindia News 02:40

 As Indian and Chinese troops remain engaged in a tense border standoff, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that the government will not allow India''s pride to be hurt under any circumstances even as he said bilateral talks were on at military and diplomatic levels to resolve the...

Related videos from verified sources

Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China [Video]

Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China

From Home Minister Amit Shah interaction with PM Modi to Mamata Banejree’s jibe at Centre, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. Amit Shah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:53Published
LAC tensions: India denies having discussed Chinese aggression with Trump | Oneindia News [Video]

LAC tensions: India denies having discussed Chinese aggression with Trump | Oneindia News

After Trump claim on speaking with PM Modi about China, India denies any recent conversation; India registers new peak at 7,500 in number of fresh coronavirus cases; Data shows that most Shramik trains..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump postpones G7 summit until September amid COVID-19 crisis; plans to invite India, Russia, etc

The summit was set to take place from June 10-12 in Washington
DNA

Donald Trump postpones G7 summit, wants India, others to join group


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hasexce44

David E. Lentz RT @yogagenie: Trump postpones G-7, wants to add Russia, India, Australia and South Korea to summit | TheHill https://t.co/y2hwiEm7VF 3 minutes ago

vision_kashmir

Kashmir Vision Trump postpones G7 summit, wants to expand it to G10 or G11, including India https://t.co/D7SJnkqSGu 6 minutes ago

gulfkannadiga

ಗಲ್ಫ್ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ gulfkannadiga B.G.Mohandas-ಬೀಜಿ-BG RT @BangaloreMirror: US President Donald Trump has decided to postpone the G7 summit till September and invite India, Russia, Australia and… 13 minutes ago

rbdoeker

Randi Doeker You can't make these things up: Trump wants Putin in the US in September. . https://t.co/WGkuuIpM74 31 minutes ago

samar_sesh_hain

Ashish Kumar Sharma Trump said he would expand the list of countries invited to attend the meeting to include India, Australia, Russia… https://t.co/OGFNXcclrd 34 minutes ago