Trump postpones G7 summit, wants to expand it to G10 or G11, including India
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () US President Donald Trump has postponed the G7 Summit till September and expressed his desire to expand the "outdated" bloc to G10 or G11, including India and three other nations to the grouping of the world's top economies. Trump has been over the weeks suggesting that there is "no greater example" of reopening amid the Covid-19 pandemic than holding an in-person G7 summit in America by the end of June. The President, in an interaction with reporters travelling with him aboard the Air Force One from Florida to Washington DC on Saturday, said that he is postponing it (the summit)...
